In pictures: Fife Flyers’ 80th anniversary season

It was an 80th anniversary season of highs and lows for Fife Flyers.

The team battled crippling injuries and frustrating suspensions, and still delivered some magical moments on the ice. We look back with a selection of images to jog more memories as the players head home for the summer.

Head coach Todd Dutiaume found himself at odds with referees, and DOPS, the sport's disciplinary body who hit the team with several suspensions, but, in the eyes of many, didn't hand out similar tariffs to others (Pic: Steve Gunn)

Meet the team! The season's launch event with new team-mates Evan Bloodoff, Bari Mckenzie, James Isaacs, Chris Wands and Rick Pinkston introduced to the fans for the first time (Pic: Steve Gunn)

Kirkcaldy Ice Rink Fife Flyers players wearing old strips it is to mark a retro-themed night at the rink which is taking place this weekend. ltr Carlo Finucci, Brett Bulmer, Craig Moore, Ricky Birzins. 31 Jan 19

Flyers scored some big wins on the road across the season to help them ride high in the standings, including this victory at Coventry Blaze (Pic: Scott Wiggins)

