In Pictures: Fife Flyers fans flock to ice rink as ice hockey returns

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 27th Aug 2024, 09:45 BST
Ice hockey is back – and fans flocked to Fife Ice Arena to see a new look Fife Flyers team skate for the first time.

Sunday’s pre-season challenge game brought Dundee Stars to town and fans enjoyed a great game of hockey ahead of the real thing when the Challenge Cup gets underway next month.

Flyers’ photographer Derek Young captured just some of the faces rinkside for this fabulous gallery.

On Saturday, Flyers host touring team the University of Quebec-Trois-Rivieres – tickets details here.

