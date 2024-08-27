In Pictures: Fife Flyers fans flock to ice rink as ice hockey returns

Sunday’s pre-season challenge game brought Dundee Stars to town and fans enjoyed a great game of hockey ahead of the real thing when the Challenge Cup gets underway next month.
Flyers’ photographer Derek Young captured just some of the faces rinkside for this fabulous gallery.
On Saturday, Flyers host touring team the University of Quebec-Trois-Rivieres – tickets details here.
1. Ice hockey is back
The first game of the season has been eagerly awaited by all fans Photo: Derek Young
2. Ice hockey is back
There was much to enjoy as Flyers took the ice in Kirkcaldy for the first time since the summer recess. Photo: Derek Young
3. Ice hockey is back
As the PA experienced some gremlins, the fans took over and were in fine voice. Photo: Derek Young
4. Ice hockey is back
The general consensus was that Tom Coolen has built another fast skating, entertaining team Photo: Derek Young
