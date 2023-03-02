In pictures: Fife Flyers fans’ Irish adventure for Challenge Cup final
They travelled in their hundreds to make sure they were rinkside for Fife Flyers’ first cup final of the Elite League era.
The Challenge Cup may have been in Belfast and in midweek, but, with just one week’s notice, Fife Flyers’ Supporters Club mobilised an army of fans, some 700 strong for the big game.
They arrived by ferry and plan and brought colour and noise to a vibrant arena which hosted a 7000-capacity crowd.
These pictures capture some of the faces rinkside who made the journey from Fife. – check back as we add more to our gallery.
