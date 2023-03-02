In pictures: Fife Flyers fans’ Irish adventure for Challenge Cup final

They travelled in their hundreds to make sure they were rinkside for Fife Flyers’ first cup final of the Elite League era.

The Challenge Cup may have been in Belfast and in midweek, but, with just one week’s notice, Fife Flyers’ Supporters Club mobilised an army of fans, some 700 strong for the big game.

They arrived by ferry and plan and brought colour and noise to a vibrant arena which hosted a 7000-capacity crowd.

These pictures capture some of the faces rinkside who made the journey from Fife. – check back as we add more to our gallery.

1 . Fife Flyers' fans in Belfast Fife Flyers took a huge travelling support across the Irish Sea for the final - and they made themselves heard in a capacity 7000 crowd. Photo: Jillian McFarlane Photo Sales

2 . Fife Flyers' fans in Belfast Mascot Geordie Munro was kept busy with photos outside the arena before face off Photo: Fife Free Press Photo Sales

3 . Fife Flyers' fans in Belfast Fife Flyers fans during Wednesday nights Challenge Cup Final at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo: Photo by William Cherry/Presseye Photo Sales

4 . Fife Flyers' fans in Belfast Fife Flyers’ Munro and Belfast Giant’s Finn before Wednesday nights Challenge Cup Final at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo: William Cherry/Presseye Photo Sales