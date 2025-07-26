In Pictures: Fife Flyers fans pack out first Q&A with new management team

More than 300 supporters packed out the venue at the Bay Caravan Park for a Q&A featuring Max Birbraer, president and GM, and Gareth Chalmers, chief operating officer.

And they liked what they heard as they outlined their plans for the coming season, and beyond.

It was Max’s first visit to town since his North American investors concluded a deal to buy the club from retiring owner Tom Muir who, along with fellow director Jack Wishart, stood down after 28 years at the helm.

In charge for less than 50 days, they have set about tackling every aspect of Flyers’ operations on and off the ice, and stressed to the fans that not everything would change in time for the puck dropping on the 2025-26 season which starts in just four weeks time.

The evening opened with the broadcast of the club’s latest video narrated by new coach Jamie Russell, and a glimpse of the new strips which feature a modern take on the club’s traditional colours.

There was also breaking news with the announcement of the signing of new physical forward Didrik Svendsen before Max and Gareth spoke about their ambitions for the club, the challenges they have faced, and how the new team is shaping up.

The second half of the evening was handed over to questions from the audience, with a host of topics covered from the match night experience to interaction with the fan base.

The management team handled every topic raised, and underlined how important the fans were to the club - and they pledged to keep them informed as much as possible as the season gets underway.

