Iain Robertson receives a stetson after being named Ice Hockey News Review's Young Player of the Year for 1990 - the prize included a trip to be part of Calgary Flames training camp.

In Pictures: Fife Flyers through the decades from 1938 to the 1990s

Fife Flyers have a pedigree and history no UK ice hockey team can match.

By Allan Crow
Saturday, 18th June 2022, 6:15 pm

These pictures capture some of the teams and players who have laced up their skates across more than eight decades of the sport in Kirkcaldy.

Some became legends, others had short but memorable stays.

But the photos will bring back many memories for fans from across the generations.

The 1986 Norwich Union Cup final, staged at Birmingham ended in defeat and disappointment. Steve Moria is pictured soaking himself with a water bottle after the final buzzer (Pic: Fife Free Press/Bill Dickman)

You don;t often see a trombonist on the ice ... an unusual sight from Fife Flyers' post-game at the British championship finals at Wembley, late 1980s (Pic: Bill Dickman/Fife Free Press)

Fife Flyers v Cardiff Devils, 1990 British championship finals weekend at Wembley Arena - pictured are Les Millie and, if we're not mistaken, David Smith skating away (Pic: Bill Dickman/Fife Free Press)

The 1990 brutal fight between defenceman Mike Rowe and Chris Kelland, Murrayfield Racers. Rowe was branded a "lumberjack" by Racers' coach Leo Koopmans - and it led to an effigy of the Flyers' player being hung from the rafters of Murrayfield Ice Rink when the teams played again two weeks later.

