In Pictures: Fife Flyers’ trophy successes across the decades
Fife Flyers’ trophy cabinet is packed with silverware won across the decades.
Britain’s oldest and most decorated ice hockey team has triumphed often in the most dramatic of circumstances – and the scenes of celebration remain bright in then memory of generations of supporters.
As the team prepares for its first ever Challenge Cup final, we hope this gallery of photos from across the decades, featuring many great legends, will get everyone ready for the big journey across the Irish Sea to Belfast.
Page 1 of 5