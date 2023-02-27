News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Fife Flyers can look back on success and silverware across eight decades of playing ice hockey

In Pictures: Fife Flyers’ trophy successes across the decades

Fife Flyers’ trophy cabinet is packed with silverware won across the decades.

By Allan Crow
1 hour ago

Britain’s oldest and most decorated ice hockey team has triumphed often in the most dramatic of circumstances – and the scenes of celebration remain bright in then memory of generations of supporters.

As the team prepares for its first ever Challenge Cup final, we hope this gallery of photos from across the decades, featuring many great legends, will get everyone ready for the big journey across the Irish Sea to Belfast.

1. Fife Flyers cup successes

NHL legends Laurie Boschman and Doug Smail with the Scottish Cup won during their spell with Fife Flyers

Photo: na

Photo Sales

2. Fife Flyers cup successes

Fife Flyers win the Scottish Cup in 1994

Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales

3. Fife Flyers cup successes

Fife Flyers with 1977 British championship trophy, held aloft by Les Lovell

Photo: na

Photo Sales

4. Fife Flyers cup successes

Fife Flyers v Paisley Pirates, Scottish Cup 2000 (Pic: fife Free Press)

Photo: na

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Fife FlyersBritainIrish SeaBelfast