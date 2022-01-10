In Pictures: This is what sport looks like when crowds are limited to just 200 fans

Saturday's game against Belfast Giants was the first to be staged under the current Scottish Government crowd restrictions.
It limited the attendance to 200 – well under one fifth of the anticipated total.
Fans were also asked to sit socially distanced either side of centre ice.
It made for a strange experience – as these excellent photos from Derek Young illustrate…
Undefined: readMore
1. 200 fans rinkside at Fife Flyers' first home game of 2022
Looking across the ice pad at Fife Flyers' game against Belfast Giants
Photo: Derek Young
2. 200 fans rinkside at Fife Flyers' first home game of 2022
The view looking down to the ice pad from above the Fife team bench
Photo: Derek Young
3. 200 fans rinkside at Fife Flyers' first home game of 2022
Applauding the team on to the ice.
Photo: Derek Young
4. 200 fans rinkside at Fife Flyers' first home game of 2022
Looking across the ice pad to the fans sitting above the Fife Flyers' team bench
Photo: Derek Young