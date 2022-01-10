In Pictures: This is what sport looks like when crowds are limited to just 200 fans

Saturday's game against Belfast Giants was the first to be staged under the current Scottish Government crowd restrictions.

It limited the attendance to 200 – well under one fifth of the anticipated total.

Fans were also asked to sit socially distanced either side of centre ice.

It made for a strange experience – as these excellent photos from Derek Young illustrate…

