The view from the back of the rink above the curlers' bar as both teams stand on the blue line

In Pictures: This is what sport looks like when crowds are limited to just 200 fans

Just 200 fans were allowed rinkside to see Fife Flyers’ opening home game of 2022.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 10th January 2022, 7:35 pm

Saturday's game against Belfast Giants was the first to be staged under the current Scottish Government crowd restrictions.

It limited the attendance to 200 – well under one fifth of the anticipated total.

Fans were also asked to sit socially distanced either side of centre ice.

It made for a strange experience – as these excellent photos from Derek Young illustrate…

200 fans rinkside at Fife Flyers' first home game of 2022

Looking across the ice pad at Fife Flyers' game against Belfast Giants

Photo: Derek Young

200 fans rinkside at Fife Flyers' first home game of 2022

The view looking down to the ice pad from above the Fife team bench

Photo: Derek Young

200 fans rinkside at Fife Flyers' first home game of 2022

Applauding the team on to the ice.

Photo: Derek Young

200 fans rinkside at Fife Flyers' first home game of 2022

Looking across the ice pad to the fans sitting above the Fife Flyers' team bench

Photo: Derek Young

