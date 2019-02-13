Injury-ravaged Fife Flyers await DOPS verdict following Manchester Storm brawl

Fife Flyers and Manchester Storm are still waiting to discover their fate following the mass brawl at the end of Sunday's heated encounter at Fife Ice Arena.

The Elite League's disciplinary body - the Department of Player Safety - has been reviewing video footage of the unsavoury altercations which followed the post-match handshakes, but have yet to reach a decision.

A scene from the post-match altercation involving Fife Flyers and Manchester Storm.

Both clubs will likely face suspensions, but Flyers are already counting the cost in terms of injuries with Paul Crowder and Scott Aarssen both forced off the ice during the game, while Evan Stoflet was hurt in the carnage which followed the final buzzer.

Aarseen's shoulder injury is considered mid to long term, and could end his season, while Crowder and Stoflet are both suffering from concussion and are being assessed day-to-day, with player taking part in training on Tuesday.

Head coach Todd Dutiaume confirmed that the club has submitted three requests to DOPS for supplementary discipline, on top of the automatic reviews which will take place.

"We submitted all the video, now it's in the league's hands," he said.

"We always look at all the hits that have the potential to cause injury and raise it with the league.

"Everybody could read my body language on the weekend, I was upset about things, but it doesn't do us any good to get involved in any mud-slinging.

"The video is there for all to see, it's in the hands of the league, and we don't want to drag it down into a who did this, and who did that.

"No matter what I say, there are going to make this decision."

With Chase Schaber also nursing an injury, Flyers now face a decision on whether to bring in reinforcements ahead of Friday's signing deadline.

On the possibility, Dutiaume added: "I wouldn't say it's out of the question but Jeff and I have been looking since November, and we've lost out on players to a couple of teams in this league.

"The market is bare and a number of teams are looking.

"The guys have to become available, and it has to be affordable as well, but it's important that if we are going to go ahead and do something that it's decisive and immediate."