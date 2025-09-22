Fife Flyers have lost a Grand Slam champion player with the death of John Taylor.

He played 13 seasons with the team, and was part of the team which swept all before them in 1976/77.

Known to all as “Slack”, John had the unique honour of playing with his three brothers, Jim, Hugh and George. They are believed to be the only set of four brothers to play at the same time for the same team in the UK.

John made his senior debut during the 1966/67 season. A decade later, he was a key member of Flyers’ British Championship and Grand Slam winning side. That triumphant season saw him 11 points (6+5) in a game against Paisley Mohawks which stands as equal second most points from a home based player in the club’s record books.

John played 13 seasons for Flyers making 246 competitive appearances and scoring 301 points (181+120).