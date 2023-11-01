Key import returns for Fife Flyers as team prepares for Glasgow Clan test

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Flyers returned to the ice on Wednesday to prepare for the clash with Glasgow Clan at Fife Ice Arena on Saturday, followed by a long road south to face Guildford Flames/

The return of Lajeunesse is a huge boost for the team as it looks to break a three-game winning streak which included two shut outs to Sheffield Steelers and Manchester Storm. Head coach Tom Coolen will also be back behind the bench after serving a one-game ban for his ejection from the recent defeat at Nottingham.

He took his players into the gym for sessions on Monday and Tuesday, and then put them through a hard skate on Wednesday - their first on ice since last Friday’s defeat at Manchester.

Tom Coolen is back behind the bench this weekend (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

“We want to get back to winning ways,” said Coolen. “We’ve come through some long road trips - so we want to be ready to go again this weekend. Our focus right now is the game against Clan before I worry about Guildford.”Flyers have been hit by the loss of early goals in several games this season, but Coolen is not too perturbed from what he has seen so far.

“We made a good start at Nottingham, got the lead and then gave up two goals. Just when we were ready to prepare for overtime, we turned the puck over and they scored. You have to look at how you lose. The team is working hard and as long as we keep doing that we will come out okay in games. We are competing and that’s the team I, and the fans, want to see in every game.”

"I expect it to be a challenging game against Glasgow. They have picked up a few new players since we met them last and have pushed top teams like Sheffield and Nottingham hard.

