Kingdom Nutrition: from lifelong fan to sponsor and chance to work with players at Fife Flyers

Fife Flyers have unveiled a new name among the club’s sponsors.

Kirkcaldy-based Kingdom Nutrition will work closely with the players throughout the season. The business, which is based in St Clair Street, promotes a healthy active lifestyle covering everything from weight management to extra energy, muscle build, gut health and more.

It is run by lifelong fan, Stephen Barbour, and his wife Leone.

The partnership will see Kingdom Nutrition branding appear on the ice level dashers and recognised as the official nutrition and supplement suppliers to Flyers.

Stephen and Leone Barbour with Flyers' players Johan Porsberger and Drew McLean (Pic: Derek Young)

Stephen said: “We are super excited to be working with Fife Flyers for this season. From being a life long fan, to now having an opportunity to be a small part of the future success of the club is just fantastic.

“Working closely with the players to track their body stats throughout the season, means we hope to improve individual performance, bring more energy to the team and help support healthy habits to maintain and improve muscle mass, leading to less fatigue and injuries as the season progresses.

“Nutrition plays such a key role in sports performance and for everyone in everyday life, the more we can tweak here and there, keeping it simple, should make a big difference.”

Kingdom Nutrition doesn’t just work with athletes - its services and support are open to all. Full details on free wellness evaluations here.

Gareth Chalmers, chief operating officer at Flyers added: “We’re delighted to have Kingdom Nutrition on board as a sponsor this season. Their focus on performance, health, and community aligns perfectly with the values of the Fife Flyers. Partnerships like this play a vital role in supporting our players both on and off the ice, and we’re excited to work together throughout the season.”