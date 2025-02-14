Kirkcaldy Kestrels call on Fife Flyers’ fans to be rinkside for Scottish Cup final bid

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kirkcaldy Kestrels take centre stage at Fife Ice Arena this weekend - and they are calling on Fife Flyers’ fans to help roar them into a cup final.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They take on Edinburgh Capitals in a semi-final second leg tie in the Scottish Cup. The game goes ahead at 6:30pm on Saturday night, and with Flyers having no game, the club hopes to see some fans swap the EIHL for a night of SNL action.

Kestrels go into the tie with a healthy 4-1 lead from the first leg at Murrayfield, but stress it isn’t over yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club spokesman said: “This is an important game for the Kestrels, so we are urging local ice hockey fans to come to Fife Ice Arena and support them.”

George Pitcaithly (Pic: Derek Young)

Flyers fans can get in for just £6 on production of their season ticket. Standard admission charges are £12 adults, concessions at £9, while 12-16 year olds pay £6 and under-11s are free.

Kestrels will have merchandise on sale on the night, and fans can also win a George Pitcaithly game-worn shirt.

Kestrels are also in action on Sunday, with a road trip to face league leaders, Dundee Rockets