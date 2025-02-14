Kirkcaldy Kestrels call on Fife Flyers’ fans to be rinkside for Scottish Cup final bid

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 14th Feb 2025, 17:33 GMT
Kirkcaldy Kestrels take centre stage at Fife Ice Arena this weekend - and they are calling on Fife Flyers’ fans to help roar them into a cup final.

They take on Edinburgh Capitals in a semi-final second leg tie in the Scottish Cup. The game goes ahead at 6:30pm on Saturday night, and with Flyers having no game, the club hopes to see some fans swap the EIHL for a night of SNL action.

Kestrels go into the tie with a healthy 4-1 lead from the first leg at Murrayfield, but stress it isn’t over yet.

A club spokesman said: “This is an important game for the Kestrels, so we are urging local ice hockey fans to come to Fife Ice Arena and support them.”

George Pitcaithly (Pic: Derek Young)George Pitcaithly (Pic: Derek Young)
Flyers fans can get in for just £6 on production of their season ticket. Standard admission charges are £12 adults, concessions at £9, while 12-16 year olds pay £6 and under-11s are free.

Kestrels will have merchandise on sale on the night, and fans can also win a George Pitcaithly game-worn shirt.

Kestrels are also in action on Sunday, with a road trip to face league leaders, Dundee Rockets

