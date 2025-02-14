Kirkcaldy Kestrels call on Fife Flyers’ fans to be rinkside for Scottish Cup final bid
They take on Edinburgh Capitals in a semi-final second leg tie in the Scottish Cup. The game goes ahead at 6:30pm on Saturday night, and with Flyers having no game, the club hopes to see some fans swap the EIHL for a night of SNL action.
Kestrels go into the tie with a healthy 4-1 lead from the first leg at Murrayfield, but stress it isn’t over yet.
A club spokesman said: “This is an important game for the Kestrels, so we are urging local ice hockey fans to come to Fife Ice Arena and support them.”
Flyers fans can get in for just £6 on production of their season ticket. Standard admission charges are £12 adults, concessions at £9, while 12-16 year olds pay £6 and under-11s are free.
Kestrels will have merchandise on sale on the night, and fans can also win a George Pitcaithly game-worn shirt.
Kestrels are also in action on Sunday, with a road trip to face league leaders, Dundee Rockets
