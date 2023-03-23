News you can trust since 1871
Kirkcaldy Kestrels’ call to Fife Flyers’ fans to rally round their play-off bid

Kirkcaldy Kestrels will be eager to continue their recent run of form when the Scottish National League (SNL) play-offs get underway this weekend.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 15:48 GMT- 2 min read

And with Fife Flyers on the road to Wales for a crucial league game, the team is hoping for a big turn out of their fans for a weekend ice hockey fix.

Inconsistency blighted the Kestrels during the early part of the season, but they ended the campaign as the form team in the league, and a run of eight successive victories will send the them into their quarter-final against Dundee Comets in a buoyant mood.

The two teams have faced each other four times in league and cup this season, with each recording two victories in those meetings.

Kirkcaldy Kestrels are gearing up for a big play-off push (Pic: Derek Young)
Steven Wishart side’s most recent outing was against Comets last weekend, where they came from behind to record an impressive 5-2 victory.

The Dundee outfit had rattled off six successive wins in all competitions prior to that loss, and will be keen to exact their revenge in the play-offs.

Wishart believes his players have what it takes to progress to the Final Four Weekend in April.

“The guys have been on a good solid run of late, taking it one game at a time with the goal of having a good end to the season,” he said. “We’ve been building good momentum to take into the play-offs which is what we’ve been asking of the group.

“Our goal, of course, I’m sure like any other team, is to try and make the play-off-final weekend in Edinburgh. That’s what we’ll be aiming to do and our focus has been on the play-offs for a while now. That’s our main aim, to try and end the season on a high.”

Kestrels face the Comets in the first leg at Fife Ice Arena on Saturday (face off 7.15 pm), with the reverse fixture scheduled to take place at Dundee Ice Arena the following Saturday (7.00 pm).

The winners progress to the Final Four Weekend at Murrayfield Ice Rink on April 8-9.

