Kirkcaldy Kestrels confirm coaching staff for SNL team as Steven King stands down

Kirkcaldy Kestrels have their coaching staff in place for the new ice hockey season.

Steven Wishart continues as head coach with the SNL team, but Steven King has stepped down as his assistant, with Aaron Greger moving up from Fife Falcons to fill the vacancy. Former Fife Flyers’ defenceman, Kyle Horne will continue as player/assistant coach.

The changes were announced in recent days as the club looks ahead to the 2024-25 campaign after missing out on the SNL play-off title with a 5-3 final loss to rivals Edinburgh Capitals. Work has already started behind the scenes on building a roster for the campaign which gets underway in the autumn.

King’s decision to step down came after four years with the team, although his own links to the sport in Kirkcaldy span some 40 years after spending his his entire playing career with Fife Flyers.

Steven King is standing down as assistant coach with Kirkcaldy Kestrels, but Steven Wishart (inset) returns as head coach for 2024-25 (Pics: Derek Young)

He found it increasingly difficult to balance family and work commitments and believed the time is right to pass the coaching baton to someone else.

“I felt that I was missing both home and hockey - never really being able to be 100 percent at either,” King said.“I work 26 weekends a year, so it’s not like I have the whole summer off. I want to be able to do my own thing and not worry that I’m letting anybody else down by not being around.

“Last year’s schedule was probably just the final push I needed. Winning the league and getting to the play-off final in my first season and this year’s run to the final were the obvious high points.

“Hats off to the lads and the coaching team for the time they give – they’ve seen what can happen when you get on a run. Next season is a whole new affair with everyone starting from zero again. Nothing can be taken for granted as the standard is going up year-on-year.