News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown

Kirkcaldy Kestrels’ derby abandoned after Zamboni failure at Murrayfield

Kirkcaldy Kestrels’ derby with Edinburgh Capitals was abandoned even before it started after a Zamboni failure at Murrayfield Ice Rink.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 17th Sep 2023, 12:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Sep 2023, 12:05 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Saturday’s Scottish National League game drew a big crowd to the rink in the capital, but it ended in abrupt disappointment after the breakdown led to water leaking from the machine damaging the ice. Despite the efforts of rink staff, it wasn’t possible to drop the puck, and the game was abandoned.

A statement from Capitals said: “As a club we would like to apologise due the lack of updates during the whole situation but unfortunately no decision was being made therefore we had no information until the players had left the ice and returned to the locker room. We can understand the frustration - we would rather be posting about a classic game of hockey than this.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Capitals players remained on the ice in the hope that the game would continue. They were willing to stay on as long as it would take to give the ice the chance to repair. The arena staff worked tirelessly for this to happen but the game sadly was cancelled.”

Fans have been offered refunds

Related topics:Murrayfield Ice Rink