Kirkcaldy Kestrels step up to new league as cross-border competition returns

They will still play in the Scottish National league in 2023-24, but the new set up could be the first step towards developing a more expansive cross-border league set-up in the future.

Kestrels are joined by Edinburgh Capitals, Kilmarnock Thunder and Blackburn Hawks in the new league, with fixtures running alongside their SNL commitments.

The Northern League is slated to start on September 10, and Kestrels will open their campaign on the road at Kilmarnock before then going to Edinburgh at the end of September. The return fixture against the Capitals takes place in October, while the Hawks are scheduled to visit Fife Ice Arena on December 30.

Kirkcaldy Kestrels face new competition next season after stepping into the newly created Northern League (Pic: Derek Young)

The new competition has been welcomed by the team’s coaching staff who hope other SNL teams will come on board further down the road.

Steven Wishart , head coach said: "We're delighted to have the opportunity to join the Northern League this season. The competition not only adds more games to our schedule but also reintroduces the concept of cross-border competition.

"While this season's set-up is mainly Scottish clubs, we hope more from south of the border will jump on board next season. We're also keen to see other SNL clubs sign-up in the future, to ensure players have the chance to test themselves against different opposition.

"Cross-border tournaments have been popular in the past and we see no reason why the Northern League can't become a big hit with fans and clubs alike."

Kestrels hit the ice later this month with pre-season friendlies against Blackburn. They head south on August 26, with the return at Fife Ice Arena on Saturday, Sptember 2.

Kestrels also take on Dundee Tigers, away on Saturday, August 19, and home on the 20th.