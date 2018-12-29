Kirkcaldy Kestrels take on Team USA Military in challenge game

Fife Ice Arena has a long history of hosting touring teams from around the world.

Tonight (Saturday), ice hockey fans will get to welcome another new club, Team USA Military, as they take on Kirkcaldy Kestrels in a festive challenge game.

The visitors are the cream of the US Collegiate League, and coached by Ed Courtenay, who played with Sheffield Steelers and Ayr Scottish Eagles during the sport’s Super League era.

Team USA Military are on a four-game UK tour which starts in Kirkcaldy and then takes then to Murrayfield, Sheffield, where they will play the Steeldogs, and Romford.

Steven Wishart, Kestrels’ head coach, said: ‘We’re excited to welcome Team USA Military for what will be a great experience for everyone involved.

“We’re anticipating a tough test against a team with some of the best talent in the Collegiate system.

“They will be well drilled, athletic and extremely fit but our guys will be up for the challenge.”

Kestrels also hope Fife Flyers’ fans will turn out in good number with the EIHL team not playing this weekend.

Entry is just £5 for adults £3 concessions and children under-16 free.

Doors open 6.00pm