Kyle Osterberg’s new club revealed after stellar season with Fife Flyers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was perhaps the worst kept secret on the ice hockey circuit - Kyle Osterberg will lace up for Belfast Giants next season.

The star forward was formally announced by the Irish side tonight - ending his time with Fife Flyers where his skills and goals lit up many games.

Giants’ coach Adam Keefe was an admirer of the player who was one of the true stand out skaters in the Elite League last season where he recorded 61 points in 57 games in all competitions. Prior to making the move to Kirkcaldy, Osterberg spent six seasons icing for teams across Europe, including Sparta Sarpsborg, Karlskrona HK, DVTK Jegesmedvék, HKM Zvolen, and Eisbären Regensburg, notching over 220 points in 235 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keefe said: “We’re very pleased that Kyle will be joining us next season. As well as adding a lot to our offensive line, Kyle is known for his presence in the locker room, and I think he’ll be a great fit for our culture here in Belfast. Last season, he was a standout player for Fife, and always someone that impressed, so I don’t doubt that he’ll prove to be a great addition to our roster.”

Kyle Osterberg has confirmed his signing with Belfast Giants (Pic: Derek Young)

Before turning professional, Osterberg spent four seasons playing with National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) side, the University of Minnesota-Duluth, making 149 appearances for the Bulldogs, and being crowned an NCAA National Champion in 2016/17. Osterberg was also a part of Team USA’s U17 and U18 men’s rosters, taking part in the 2012 World Junior Championships in the Czech Republic.

Commenting on joining Giants, Osterberg said: “Belfast is somewhere my family and I really want to call home. The SSE Arena, Belfast is fantastic, and will make going to rink so enjoyable every day. The Giants’ fans are awesome too. As a player, you can hear and see their passion, dedication, and love for the club.

“This season has me more excited than ever to be part of such a great organisation, with a winning culture and electric fanbase. I believe that the city of Belfast and the Giants’ fans are in for one heck of a season that they won’t want to miss. I cannot wait to pull on the jersey for the first time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad