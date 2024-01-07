Kyle Osterberg delivered a penalty shoot out masterclass as he netted three times to secure a superb 4-3 win over Belfast Giants in front of over 7000 fans last night.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Canadian forward, arguably one of the most influential members on the team, wrote his name large across decisive showdown with a perfect return from his three strikes - but he very nearly didn’t get to take the critical last shot. Tom Coolen, head coach, admitted he was going to change his shooter only for the bench to shout for Osterberg.

“Sometimes I don’t know where my head is,” he said afterwards. “The first five shooters I had him up, and I could then pick one guy and go back to him in sudden death. I put Kyle up first and was then going to have another player when someone said ‘let him shoot’ and I said sure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Sometimes you have to listen to your players - it was the correct decision,.Sometimes you get into a goalie’s head and you re not sure what you are going to do and that;s what happened with Kyle.”

Belfast Giants' Daniel Tedesco with Fife Flyers' Kyle Osterberg during Saturday nights EIHL game (Pic: William Cherry/Presseye)

Neither side could find the winner in overtime, and the game was to be settled in the shootout. Only Bobby MacIntyre and Osterberg scored in the opening five rounds, while in sudden death Ara Nazarian cancelled out Osterberg's second successful attempt. The Flyers man stepped up again to score his third of the shootout, and Lindskoug stopped MacIntyre at the other end to earn Fife the win.

Osterberg - the club’s top points scorer - also delivered a critical game tying powerplay goal in the last seven minutes of regulation time which spurred Fife into overtime, underlining his huge importance to the team.