Last chance for early bird tickets to ice hockey’s play-off finals weekend
The championship deciders go ahead at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on April 20 and 21 and are the highlight of the season for many supporters.
The Elite League has put a deadline of Wednesday, January 24 on the early bird passes which offer £10 off adult and concession tickets, and a saving of £30 on family tickets. Tickets are on sale here.
That makes a weekend ticket £99 for adults, £79 for concessions and a family - two adults, two concessions - £338. Standard prices are £109, £89 and £368 respectively. Blocks have been allocated in the arena for each of the ten teams with Flyers allocated Blocks 18 and 19.