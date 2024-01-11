Last chance for early bird tickets to ice hockey’s play-off finals weekend

Fife Flyers fans have less than two weeks to snap up early bird tickets for this year’s play-off finals weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The championship deciders go ahead at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on April 20 and 21 and are the highlight of the season for many supporters.

The Elite League has put a deadline of Wednesday, January 24 on the early bird passes which offer £10 off adult and concession tickets, and a saving of £30 on family tickets. Tickets are on sale here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad