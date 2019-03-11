Late show from Fife Flyers steals the points from the Steelers

Fife Flyers left it late to steal a thrilling win from Sheffield Steelers.

Flyers were trailing by a goal with less than two minutes to play, but and equaliser saw them go into overtime where Rick Pinkston was the hero with a sudden-death winner to make the score 5-4.

Sheffield arrived in Kirkcaldy on Sunday full of confidence after winning the first of a double-header between the two sides with a comfortable 4-1 victory just 24 hours earlier.

But it was the home side who raced into a two-goal lead through Brett Bulmer and Danick Gauthier giving them the perfect start.

Sheffield however fought back in the second period and drew level with two powerplay goals from Ben O’Connor and Aaron Johnson.

Into the third period tied at two goals apiece, Sheffield took the lead with another on the powerplay through John Armstrong on 46:37.

But the Flyers rallied and on 51:26 levelled with a strike from Evan Bloodoff.

With just 1:52 to play the game was heading for a draw before Jonathan Phillips struck what looked like the winner for the Steelers.

But the Flyers weren’t ready to quit and a late powerplay goal, with an extra attacker also on the ice, tied the game when Brett Bulmer scored with just 31 seconds left.

Into overtime and Flyers finally made the comeback complete when Rick Pinkston hit the winner at 63:17 to give the home side a vital two points.

Head coach Todd Dutiaume said it was an “important” win.

“We went down to Sheffield and didn’t play the way we have been for the last six games,” he said.

“I though we competed well at times tonight.

“I think a lot of people are very quick to write this team off but if people knew what they were playing through on a daily basis I think they would have a greater appreciation on what they’ve accomplished at times during the season.

“I’ll be the first to freely admit that we’re far from perfect, especially with a lead, I think we get too loose, but we don’t give up.

“We fight right to the end and tonight is a perfect example of that.

“[We conceded] a soft, soft goal with a minute and 52 left – it’s probably easy to fold and just move on to the next weekend – but they didn’t do that.

“They’re fighting for each other.”