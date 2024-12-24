Lucas Chiodo boost for Fife Flyers as team set for Boxing Day derby
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The club’s top points scorer flies in after returning home following a family bereavement - he missed Saturday’s defeat at the hands of Belfast Giants, and his line was further decimated by the absence of the injured Phelix Martineau.
Chiodo’s return will be a huge boost for the team and interim coach Johnny Curran who is finding his feet after a whirlwind start.
Martineau and team captain Olivier LeBlanc remain doubtful for the weekend - the defenceman took a knock in training last Friday as Flyers battled to steady the ship.
“It has been a crazy first few days but I’m learning a ton from Todd (Dutiaume), and we are trying to help the players the best we can,” said Curran.
He admitted Flyers were a “fragile group” but added: We had a boost after the weekend, We answered the bell on Saturday, and enjoyed ourselves on Sunday the best we could after the game was cancelled.”
Curran found himself with a line-up which featured players jettisoned in on the day of the game to give him some roster depth. They came from Kirkcaldy Kestrels, and NIHL outfits Hull Seahawks and Leeds Knights. More players were lined up to travel to Belfast on Sunday, and that support network could be set to continue as Flyers enter the festive season.
“Most likely, this won’t be the last fans will see of them, “ he said.
Flyers host Stars on Boxing Day and then travel to Dundee on Saturday before turning their attention to the Ne’er double header against Glasgow Clan. The teams meet at Fife Ice Arena on Monday 30th, with the return at Braehead on Hogmanay.
Added Curran: “Our goals are to get a little better each day. It doesn’t matter if it is Monday or Saturday - we want to start trending up, and continuing to build as we go.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.