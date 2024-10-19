Major surgery puts Fife Flyers star off ice and into a new role with team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Johnny Curran’s season has taken a new direction off ice.

The Canadian forward is facing major surgery after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament, and has been put on the Injury Reserve (IR) list. He faces a significant period on the sidelines, but will remain with the club as assistant coach.

Curran’s loss is a huge blow to the team. A proven goalscorer he was brought in to be one of Tom Coolen’s top six forwards, but an injury in the game against Dundee Stars on September 28 left him facing surgery.

In an update the club said: “After close consultation with specialists it has been confirmed that Johnny will require corrective surgery which unfortunately means that he will be sidelined for a significant period of time.” He has been put on the Injury Reserve (IR) list which sidelines him for a minimum of 90 days under the Elite League’s new rules, but that also allowed Flyers to sign a replacement while he is sidelined. Ryan Foss made his debut in the 7-0 loss to Stars on Friday night.

Johnny Curran will be on the bench along with Tom Coolen (Pic: Derek Young)

Born in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Curran played Junior A hockey with the Aurora Tigers where he was the top scorer during the 2014-15 season. From there he joined the NCAA’s Niagara University Purple Eagles for the next four seasons. He had his first taste of EIHL action when he turned professional in season 2019-20, playing 56 games and scoring 29 points for Coventry Blaze.

He returned to the Blaze post lockdown for the following two seasons topping their scoring during the 20-22-23 season which also saw him selected for Team GB’s World Championship campaign. Last season he departed Slovakian side HK 32 Liptovsky Mikulas during pre-season when Belfast Giants swooped for him following their series of early season injuries. He rejoined Blaze in January 2024 and again played for GB in their World Championship and Olympic Qualification endeavours. In total, Curran has played 250 EIHL games scoring 63 goals and registering 110 assists.