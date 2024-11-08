Martin Latal has left Fife Flyers after an injury hit short stay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The veteran forward has made the decision to leave with immediate effect, and Tom Coolen, head coach, already has a replacement signed with former Nottingham Panthers’ import Massimo Carozza set to make his debut.

Latal spent a frustrating six weeks on the sidelines after a fluke collision with a team-mate while warming up for his first game - a challenge match against Dundee Stars - left him minus a tooth and, more worrying, a concussion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was off the ice until early October, robbing the team of a hugely experienced, lightning fast forward who made his name with Sheffield Steelers – time that would have be spent forging partnerships with line-mates and driving the club;’s offensive threat.

Martin Latal on the bench during his short spell with Fife Flyers (Pic: Panthers Images)

At 36, Latal made it clear this was going to be his final season, after he effectively came out of retirement following a text from Coolen. He iced in just 11 games, and registered just one point in six league games, and it was clear the return to UK hockey hadn’t worked out as both parties hoped it would.

As Latal departs, Flyers have added Carozza to the roster.

The 28 years old Québec born forward played four seasons Major Junior in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with both the Québec Remparts and Cape Bretton Screaming Eagles where he was previously a team mate of both Phélix Martineau and Olivier LeBlanc.

But hockey fans on this side of the pond may remember him from his 2021-22 stint with Panthers where he registered 24 points in 26 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carozza has played in Europe since 2018/19 when he turned pro with Italian club Bolzano in the EBEL. He stayed in the country across the pandemic seasons with Pustertal/Val, where he was top scorer in consecutive years recording more than a point a game in his 89 appearances.

After icing in Nottingham, he joined Bordeaux in France and then went on to play with Vortina in a return to Italy.

Coolen commented ‘Massimo is a welcome addition to the Flyers, giving us depth and additional skill. He plays a well rounded game and is an exceptional playmaker.’

The new player could be in line for a debut this weekend as Flyers host Glasgow Clan at Fife Ice Arena on Saturday and then travel to face Dundee Stars on Sunday.