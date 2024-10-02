Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fife Flyers should welcome back three players from injury and introduce a new netminder to the fans this weekend.

The club face a double header of league action for the first time with Manchester Storm visiting Fife Ice Arena on Saturday, followed by a Sunday road trip to Nottingham Panthers - and the team’s target is points after losing their three opening fixtures.

Veteran forward Martin Latal is set to make his delayed debut after six weeks on the sidelines after a freak collision in warm up before the first pre-season friendly took him out of the line-up. The former Sheefield Steelers’ star was a key summer signing, and his return is a big boost for coach Tom Coolen who will also have Johnny Curran back after he missed Sunday’s defeat in Guildford. Defenceman Brodie Kay should also return after sitting out last weekend through injury. New Latvian netminder Jānis Voris is due in town on Friday – travel and paperwork were being finalised this week – where he will team up with Shane Owen.

Coolen’s plan is to use Cameron Kenny, who has stepped up from Kirkcaldy Kestrels, as back-up while handing the starting to slot to either of his imports.

Martin Latal will swap the bench for the ice this weekend, along with Brodie Kay (Pics: Derek Young)

Voris was signed after the coach cut summer signing Brython Preece from the roster at the end of last week. Coolen said: “We are relying on our starting netminder playing back to back with some long road trips in between games. This is not how it works - we need to give guys a chance to rest and then play.

“We can start Janis and stand a good chance to win the game, let Shane rest at home and go the next night. It makes sense.”

The netminder switch came in a week of moves in the dressing-room with James Spence focussing on Kirkcaldy Kestrels - he will remain available to help out - sparking concerns among fans over the team’s lack of depth as it runs with three lines against clubs icing four.

Coolen said: “I was about to sign two British players. One opted to stay home and the other moved to another team. The reality is budget - we are competing with teams whose budgets are huge.

“But I have Brodie Kay and we are bringing him along. He is chipping in minutes for us and learning, and I have two guys on ice today working with the team. People say it is hard but we have to be smart and get the most from our team. Others may have more depth but it doesn’t mean they win - some teams spot fourth lines but don’t play them much, The bigger issue is time on ice.” Coolen was pleased to see Fife chalk up a solid home win ovcer Dundee, and work hard on the road at Guildford - it was the improvement he demanded after a ropey weekend against Cardiff Devils and Glasgow Clan.

“We needed a response and we got it,” he said. “We showed signs of improving defensively, won at home and then we worked hard at Guildford and did a lot of goods things. I am not unhappy with what I saw - that was five periods for the loss of just one goal. When was the last time that happened?”