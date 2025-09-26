Mason Alderson on falling back in love with ice hockey, and life with Fife Flyers

There’s a new Brit Pack at Fife Flyers - and it is relishing its early season ice time.

Head coach Jamie Russell has thrown them into the deep end during the Challenge Cup with several key imports sidelined through injury, and, for Mason Alderson, it has been the perfect start. He bagged his first senior pro goal at the weekend, and also took the ‘man of the match’ honours on both nights.

The 23-year old London born forward has brought huge energy to the team, and impressed the fans with his commitment.

Alderson joined Flyers from Solway Sharks, where he was on a two-way contract with Belfast Giants - and that EIHL connection was responsible for rekindling his passion for the sport after serious injury saw him close to walking away.

Mason Alderson has been one of Fife Flyers stand out players at the start of this season (Pic: Derek Young)

He became part of the champions’ roster after five years in the USA. He moved across the pond aged just 15, joining the National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC) side Islanders Hockey Club ahead of the 2018/19 season. He went on to represent Berwick Academy, Hoosac School, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights, and Castleton University - only returning for play for GB.

“Before Covid I had some serious injuries, and I didn’t touch my equipment for 12 months,” he said. “I was going to back to school when Belfast stepped in with an opportunity, and I fell back in love with the sport. “When you go to a club like Belfast as someone who has lost their love of the game, to suddenly see 10,000 seats filled for CHL games, and you’re playing against NHLers, you think ‘this is pretty cool’ - you want to work towards that. I didn’t have the best first year back and struggled with injuries, and my second season was good, and when Fife came along, I thought there was no better time to make the jump.”

Alderson has got off to a flying start and is looking forward to pushing for a regular spot on the coach’s lines.

“Everyone has been really welcoming - I could not have asked for more from the community or the club,” he said. “The guys have all been great - like all teams here, there are so many North Americans, it sometimes feels like I am back in the USA from hearing their choice of music, and listening to their chat.

Mason Alderson celebrates his first senior goal in the game against Glasgow Clan (Pic: Derek Young)

“Two years in the NIHL and going to training camp and being allied up with Belfast was the thing to preparing me for moving into the EIHL. My time there really equipped me with the professional side of things; what was expected of you on and of the ice, and was a great insight into the professionalism of the club from the way it is run to nutrition to preparing for game time. You have to soak it up like a sponge.

“It also showed how hard it is for a British player to make a breakthrough. I got a couple of CGHL games which was great fun, but not as many minutes as I have played here

“Being a kid you are also up against guys who have played pro hockey almost as long as I have been alive! The stuff they do to prepare you can learn so much from. They put in the hours just to play one hour a night on a Saturday and Sunday.”

Alderson knows once players return from injury, ice time may be harder to win - but he is confident the home based players can make a contribution.

Mason Alderson with the match puck after netting his first goal (Pic: Derek Young)

“We call ourselves the Brit Pack, and there is good chemistry already with Ben Brown and Ethan Hadden with Brodie Kay also coming through,” he said. “It is hard to even get five minutes ice time in this league, let alone 15, so this is a huge experience for us.

“We also have a lot of good leaders; guys who have had an’A’ or ‘C;on their jerseys or been part of leadership teams. They are helping in training and in the room.”

Hockey has already allowed Alderson to travel widely and have experiences few folk of his age will get. He reckons he’s been to 30-35 countries, gained a huge insight into the North American school and university systems, and seen first hand the scale of its scholarship programmes. It’s a long way from his early days playing in rinks around London - Chelmsford, Romford and Slough - where his dad Brian Biddulph played across the best part of two decades before also moving into coaching.

Brian was in Kirkcaldy just weeks before his son;s signing was announced. He came to town for the reunion of the 1985 British champions, underlining the strength of the ties that bind players long after they have hung up their skates.

“It’s a small community,” said Alderson. “I did so much of my growing up in America, and when I go back I stay with friends who are now family to me.”