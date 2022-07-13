Kirkcaldy-born Michael Korol has signed for Manchester Storm for the 22-23 campaign which starts later this year.

His dad, Bob, a former player with Telford Tigers among others, was appointed manager at Kirkcaldy Ice Rink just as Fife Flyers marked their return to the top flight at the start of the 1990s.

He set about making many changes off the ice, and bringing in a host of new initiatives to improve the rink and the match night.

Bob and Michael Korol

He was also an analyst for TV coverage as Sky Sports broadcast Super League games in the 1990s, and worked in Wales before joining OnFife where he was manager of Rothes Halls for 15 years before returning in 2008 to Saskatchewan where he was the chief executive of TCU Place, a major convention and arts centre.

Now his son Michael is following in his skate trails by moving his hockey career to the UK.

Qualifying as a British skater, he joins Storm from Long Lake Hockey League outfit, Watrous Winterhawks .

Korol, 25, also made 160 SJHL appearances for Humboldt before heading to Norwich University in Vermont.

The dual-national then spent four years studying and plying his trade in the NCAA hockey system, captaining his side in the 2020-21 season on eight occasions before the pandemic interrupted his senior year.

Last season, Korol skated 15 times for Watrous Winterhawk.

The move to Storm will mark his first in professional hockey.

Matt Ginn, head coach of Storm, said: “Michael is an excellent character and huge personality who cannot wait to start his professional career here.

“He is an extremely hard-working individual; he is going to be one of our energy guys within the line-up!

All the reports back on him have highlighted his team first approach and he is accustomed to leadership roles within the dressing room – with previous captaincy experience. I am really excited to have him onboard and add to our promising group of young British players.”