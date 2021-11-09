Milestone reached for Fife Flyers' favourite McKenzie

Bari McKenzie in his 600th match in the EIHL. (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

Forward Bari McKenzie was playing in his 600th match at EIHL level, after making his debut for Basingstoke Bison back in 2003/04.

In his almost two-decades long career the Fife fans’ favourite also iced for Coventry Blaze, Belfast Giants, Edinburgh Capitals, Dundee Stars and Braehead Clan before arriving in Kirkcaldy in 2018 where he has now played 116 of his 600 games.

Speaking to Fife Flyers TV, he described his achievement as a “massive honour”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I love playing hockey,” the 35-year-old said, “it’s all I’ve ever done.”

“Every year I just try to work as hard as I can and do the right things for the team.

“Fortunately I’ve always had a job. There are a lot of players who have come into the league and not played as many games as me.

“It’s a massive honour, I’m so proud of myself.

“It’s a great list of players that I’m on with, but I’m not going to stop now.

“I’m going to keep on playing and try to get to 700.”

Head Coach Todd Dutiaume paid tribute to McKenzie on what he called a “tremendous accomplishment”.

“I want to say a massive congratulations to Bari McKenzie on his 600th game,” he said.

“We made a point of that being the first thing that was said after the big win tonight.