New defenceman added as Tom Coolen rebuilds Fife Flyers roster for new season

Fife Flyers will start the new ice hockey season with more roster changes than ever before.

Noah Delmas was unveiled as the latest new signing as Tom Collen starts the 2024-25 campaign with a completely new-look team.

The defenceman is a former team mate of recent signing, forward Jonny Curran - they iced together with Ontario Junior Hockey League’s Aurora Tigers. He brings EIHL experience to the Kirkcaldy dressing-room after icing with Manchester Storm in 2021-22.

With just a few weeks to the start of the season and the roster all but complete, only three imports are confirmed as returning - netminder Shane Owen and forwards Lucas Chiodo and Drake Pilon. It’s the biggest turnover yet for the club in its EIHL era.

Delmas, 28, played three seasons in Junior A hockey, and his final season there also saw him ice alongside former Flyer Christian Hausinger in the United States Hockey League with Bloomington Thunder.

Returning to his studies, he spent four seasons at Niagara University in the NCAA where he again teamed up with Curran. In each of those seasons, Delmas led all blueliners in points which led to him breaking the university's assists and points records for a defenceman as well as becoming the first player to hit the 100 points mark during his time there.

In his senior year, Delmas also wore the ‘C’ for the Purple Eagles.

Having been invited to multiple NHL development camps, including Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes, the player turned professional during the 20/21 pandemic season when he signed with the Kansas City Mavericks in the ECHL, teaming up briefly with former Flyer Kamerin Nault.

Following his rookie season he joined Storm midway through the 21/22 season from Kansas City playing 18 games in the EIHL.

Season 2022/23 took him back to the ECHL with Worcester Railers before spending last season in Poland with GKS Katowice where he logged 23 points across 64 games.

Coolen billed Delmas as “a solid skating defender who plays a well rounded two way game.”He added: “He logged top minutes with GKS Katowice last season and will play in all situations for our team.”