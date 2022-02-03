New forward for Fife Flyers

New Flyers signing Chris Lawrence in action for Sheffield Steelers

The 34-year-old from Etobicoke, Ontario has played for four different EIHL clubs during his career – Nottingham Panthers, Sheffield Steelers, Coventry Blaze and Dundee Stars.

He started his pro career as a third round NHL draft pick for Tampa Bay Lightning in 2005.

Two years later he made the move to AHL side the Norfolk Admirals, making 173 regular season appearances and scoring 31 points.

He has also had spells in the ECHL with 151 appearances and 112 points.

Lawrence first tasted the EIHL in 2014/15 when he joined the Nottingham Panthers.

During his time in the league he has picked up the play-off trophy with the Sheffield Steelers and the Continental Cup with Nottingham.

Fife Flyers assistant coach Jeff Hutchins said: “We have been in discussion with Chris for a number of weeks and he is keen to get back into the game.

"He has been working hard on and off the ice to get back into shape and I have seen him since he arrived in Kirkcaldy and he looks in fantastic shape.

“We brought him in because he excels at the face-off dot and is a big body we can use on the powerplay right in front of the net.

“In a market where it is tough to find quality players we have done well to get Chris at this stage.

"He is a veteran guy who is steady in the defensive zone, which is an area we need to improve on and in turn will help us generate offence at the other end of the ice.

“As everyone knows, and we are not shy about it, we are trying to improve the team where we can in a congested market and we will continue to do so until we get it right.”