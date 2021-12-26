New signing for Fife Flyers

Fife Ice Arena

33-year-old Tommi Jokinen has signed up at the Fife Ice Arena .after being released from EIHL side Nottingham Panthers where he was brought in as injury cover.

Prior to playing in the UK, the 6”0’ Finnish forward played in the Finnish Liiga for fifteen years before joining Slovakian side HC Presov.

During his time in Finland he played 745 times and scored 254 points.

He also made 22 appearances in the European Champions Hockey League (CHL), scoring nine points.

Fife Flyers head coach Todd Dutiaume said Jokinen’s CV “speaks for itself”.

He added: “He's a great person and really excited to be joining us.

"It's up to me to put him into situations where he will excel and show the kind of player he is. He will be joining us immediately following Christmas.

"With the addition of Brandon Magee and now Tommi Jokinen, it's given this line-up a tremendous shot in the arm, something that has been much needed and something we have been working hard on since the beginning of the season.

"For the first time all year, we'll have a full line-up.

"That's with our Captain Matt Carter on injury reserve. It gives him time to heal and get himself back up to full fitness and not have to try and push something.

"We all know that he is a key part of our line-up.

"We have a lot of options and competition within our lineup which keeps everybody sharp.