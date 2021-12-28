New threat to Fife Flyers’ Ne’er derby as Glasgow Clan put into EIHL COVID protocols

Ne’er first foots Glasgow Clan have been placed into the EIHL’s COVID protocols - and a decision on their visit to Fife Ice Arena on Sunday hinges on the outcome of test results.

Clan’s game against Nottingham Panthers, scheduled for Wednesday night, has been postponed.

The Renfrew team have been placed into COVID protocols “as a precautionary measure.”

Clan v Flyers (Pic: Al Goold / www.algooldphoto.com)

A statement issued by Clan said: “A further decision concerning the Clan’s fixture against the Fife Flyers on January 2 will follow upon results of confirmatory testing.

The news comes as Flyers emerged out of COVID protocols after one team member

The club postponed its Christmas fixtures after the Scottish Government’s announcement that indoor attendances must be limited to just 200 spectators.

Those restrictions will remain in place for at least the next three weeks, but all three Scottish teams have said they are committed to fulfilling their schedules.

That would indicate a return to ice for Fife on Sunday.

Flyers have 13 games in 28 days including one ‘three in three’ weekend booked already plus two midweek Challenge Cup quarter-final ties against Sheffield Steelers - leaving little room to factor in the postponed Christmas games plus the road trip to Coventry slated for December 23 also called off .

The team has not iced since December 12, but has added two imports to its roster during that time, with Brandon Macgee and Tommi Jokinen waiting to make their debuts in a gold, white and blue jersey.

