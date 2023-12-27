A Dundee Stars player thrown out for a bad hit on Fife Flyers’ Kyle Osterberg has been hit with a one game ban. Sean Allen will miss tonight’s return game at Dundee Ice Arena.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The defenceman earned the wrath of the crowd for a lazy and cynical check which sent the forward into the boards last night. He was handed a five plus game penalty, but today the Department of Player Safety followed up with a one-match ban. The Elite League body said it was a dangerous hit.

Its summary said: “After he releases the puck, Allen travels from distance and makes a hit on Osterberg, through the back, with Osterberg’s numbers clearly visible at a dangerous distance from the boards. This is checking from behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is important to note that on making this hit, this is not a case where Allen is committed to making a hit with the purpose of separating the puck from the puck carrier where the puck carrier turns at the last second, therefore turning what would be a legal hit into an illegal one. On this hit, Allen, on seeing Osterberg release the puck, with his numbers clearly visible leaving him ineligible to be hit, makes a dangerous hit on a player who is unaware and unable to protect himself. He choses to make contact with a vulnerable opponent with an Illegal check from Behind.