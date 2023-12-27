One game ban after ’dangerous’ hit on Fife Flyers forward Kyle Osterberg
The defenceman earned the wrath of the crowd for a lazy and cynical check which sent the forward into the boards last night. He was handed a five plus game penalty, but today the Department of Player Safety followed up with a one-match ban. The Elite League body said it was a dangerous hit.
Its summary said: “After he releases the puck, Allen travels from distance and makes a hit on Osterberg, through the back, with Osterberg’s numbers clearly visible at a dangerous distance from the boards. This is checking from behind.
It is important to note that on making this hit, this is not a case where Allen is committed to making a hit with the purpose of separating the puck from the puck carrier where the puck carrier turns at the last second, therefore turning what would be a legal hit into an illegal one. On this hit, Allen, on seeing Osterberg release the puck, with his numbers clearly visible leaving him ineligible to be hit, makes a dangerous hit on a player who is unaware and unable to protect himself. He choses to make contact with a vulnerable opponent with an Illegal check from Behind.
It’s the second time Allen has found himself on DOPS’ radar this season - he was fined for his first misdemeanour.