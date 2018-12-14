One-game weekends for Fife Flyers in the run up to Christmas

Fife Flyers are looking forward to some respite with one-game weekends over the next fortnight.

The club’s Christmas run-up is significantly better than in previous years, and that has been welcomed in the dressing-room.

Flyers are at home to Guildford Flames on Saturday night – and up against a side that has more than established itself in the Elite League.

And they then face Glasgow Clan on December 22 before turning their attention to the festive programme.

Todd Dutiaume, head coach, said the two occasion, with no travel for the players to deal with either, was ideal.

“It’s a good time for players to get some rest and heal up their bodies,” he said.

“It’s a great opportunity for us because you can throw everything at these teams.

“You don’t have to leave anything in the tank for the Sunday night and guys can also get some quality time away from the rink.

“We’ll be having a strong week and look to produce on Saturday.”

Flyers head into the weekend on the back of a win and a loss to Coventry Blaze and MK Lightning respectively.

Dutiaume says that his side are looking to put a string of good results together, but individual errors are costing them victories and he also wants to see them taking the lead in games more often.

“If you look back at our early success in this league campaign we were making mistakes,” he said, “we weren’t being as punished as often for them, but we were making more offence.

“So if you come out and continually give a team a lead and you’re chasing them all the time, it’s putting more undue pressure on yourself and mistakes are exacerbated.

“Against Coventry, we allowed them to score a goal that made it 4-1, but we had a comfortable lead. We reset and saw the game out.

“But if you go down two goals like we did against MK, that’s where you get punished.

“So what we’re doing is looking to get better starts in our games and compete at that level for 60 minutes.”