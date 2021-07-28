Peacock ready to ruffle feathers with Fife Flyers

New Fife Flyers signing Craig Peacock during his time at Glasgow Clan (Pic: Al Goold)

Title-winner Peacock joins the Flyers with a raft of ice hockey experience having started his Elite League career in 2008/09 on loan at Basingstoke Bison from the Peterborough Phantoms.

He then made the move to the Elite League permanent in 2009/10 when he signed for the Belfast Giants.

The 32-year-old from Peterborough was part of the 2013/14 league-winning Belfast Giants side, where played a major part by racking up 18 goals and 10 assists in the regular season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He then joined Fife’s fierce rivals the Glasgow Clan in 2016/17 and recently competed in the behind-closed-doors EIHL four-team mini series with Manchester Storm which took place in April.

Peacock scored twice as Manchester finished in fourth place with Sheffield top of the table.

He also has international recognition to his name, representing Great Britain at the World Championships, making 39 appearances.

He said he was looking forward to his new challenge.

“I am so excited to be joining the Fife Flyers ” he said

"I cannot wait for September to pull on that Flyers jersey for the first time.

“Hopefully we will see everyone safely back at the auld barn making that famous noise that I have seen so many times before as an opposition player.

"I cannot wait to experience it as a Flyers player this time.

“Having played on the opposite side of the fierce rivalry with the Glasgow Clan I know how passionate the fans are in Kirkcaldy.

"I cannot wait to see everyone when the season gets underway.”

Head coach Todd Dutiaume said Peacock is a strong and ambitious signing.

"Getting to know him as a person over the summer has only reaffirmed that he will be a strong presence for us on and off the ice,” he said.

“He provides another layer of offence and is effective in both ends of the ice.”

He added: “Our fans will be excited to see him play and as we make hockey a safe environment for everyone, he will light up a packed Fife Ice Arena.”