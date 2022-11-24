Fife Flyers head to Manchester Storm’s small ice pad knowing they will have to battle for the 60 minutes to secure a repeat of their 6-5 win there in October.

A win would also keep a gap between the two teams - Flyers lead Storm by three points, but their English rivals, two places below them in the EIHL, have four games in hand.

Emmerdahl likened hockey nights in Altrincham to pinball: “It is such a different game down there. You have to make decisions much quicker because the ice pad is so small. You have to stay on your toes - anything can happen down there!

Chris Gerrie (Pic: Derek Young)

“We won on our last visit. We didn’t play our best but we found a way to get a result. It doesn’t matter if you are two goals up or down - you can score so quickly there.”

Emmerdahl said Fife were worth a share of the spoils against Blaze last Sunday, after defeat in Dundee, but added: “We need to find consistency across the 60 minutes.

“As long as we follow our systems, that’s how we win - and in tight games special teams are really crucial.

“If we can get on top of our game, we know we stand a very good chance of beating any team in this league. It isd very tight this season - it’s a fun league to play in.”

Sunday’s home game against Cardiff Devils is where recent signing Chris Gerrie jumped in, making his debut on a road trip which ended in a 7-4 loss - a result largely down to as 4-0 third period reversal.

The former Dundee Stars forward admitted: “I got thrown in the deep end. I didn’t know anyone on the team so the ten-hour coach trip was a good opportunity to chat with them for the first time and get to know them.

