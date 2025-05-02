Scott Plews (front centre) with the Fife Flyers 1985 players in their specially designed jackets (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Fife Flyers’ 1985 stars will all receive specially made jackets as part of their reunion weekend in Kirkcaldy.

They were designed by Scott Plews’ Gloves Off business and presented to the players at an informal gathering at the Streathearn Hotel last night. Each jacket has their name and the jersey number they wore when Flyers were crowned British champions at Wembley Arena, London, exactly 40 years ago.

And for the man behind them, it brings his own hockey story full circle.

Former Fife Flyers defenceman Scott said: “I started in ice hockey in 1984-85. Ron, Danny and Dave were the big stars. I was just with the beginners and I remember going into the shop at the rink and Danny fitting me out for elbow guards.

“I have so many memories of that starting point and then playing. I went see Flyers with my dad and twin brother. I don’t remember the games, but I do remember Danny sorting me out with the elbow guards.

"When Stu Drummond and Joe Rowbotham came into the shop to put up posters for the anniversary show, I wanted to do something clothes wise which is part of my brand, so we created jackets for the players. I’m very lucky to now have a business related to ice hockey so I was delighted to be involved in any capacity with the anniversary celebrations.”

As the Flyers team of ‘85 hit new heights, that same year saw Scott take his first steps with the beginnings - five years later he was on the team bench.

“I have a photo of me Crystals in Glenrothes being presented by Neil Abel for the summer league’s best defenceman. Five years later I was sitting beside him in the dressing room,” he said. “The pinch me moment is tonight and being here with Ron, Danny and Dave and the team.”

Four decades on he hopes to recreate that moment with him fitting Danny with elbow pads in his own shop across the road from the rink!

> The 1985 team created one of the greatest moments in the club’s long history, and re-ignited the sport in the Kingdom.

Player-coach Ron Plumb, and fellow Canadians Danny Brown and Dave Stoyanovich have flown in specially for the weekend which will includes a live show at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, tonight (Friday, May 2) when the players will recall their memories and share stories from road trips and behind the scenes. It also features lots of video footage which hasn’t been seen for decades.

The last remaining tickets for the single biggest ice hockey show staged in Fife are available here.