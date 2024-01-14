Point from OT loss in Coventry pushes Fife Flyers up to ninth in play-off push

A point from an overtime loss at Coventry Blaze tonight was enough to push Fife Flyers up to ninth place in the EIHL. Results elsewhere were also in their favour as the race for the play-offs continued.

Flyers went again without defenceman Jonas Emmerdahl and Stephen Desrocher, and dug deep to build a 3-0 lead only to see Blaze tie the game by the end of the second. Brady Norrish’ winner in overtime for a 5-4 victory denied them both points, but there was much to take from this game and an overall two-point weekend.

Flyers have already posted two wins at the Skydome this season, and a third looked a real possibility as they built up a fine three-goal advantage in the opening 24 minutes. Johan Erikkson opened the scoring after five minutes, assisted by Lucas Chiodo and and Casey Gilling.

Flyers killed of two penalties - the second saw defenceman Kevin Wehrs add a ten minute misconduct to us unsportsmanlike minor – and the second period saw Chiodo strike twice to carve out a big 3-0 lead with 24 minutes played.

Lucas Chiodo netted twice for Fife Flyers at Coventry Blaze (Pic: Scott Wiggins)

Blaze started to push back, and Kobe Roth opened their account after 26 minutes. The pressure then racked up as Norrish turned home a rebound after a goalmouth scramble for 3-2 and then JD Dudek tied the game with a powerplay strike just minutes later. Blaze thought they’d gone ahead in the final two minutes of the middle period, but it went to a video review and with the technology not working, the referees washed it out.