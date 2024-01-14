News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING

Point from OT loss in Coventry pushes Fife Flyers up to ninth in play-off push

A point from an overtime loss at Coventry Blaze tonight was enough to push Fife Flyers up to ninth place in the EIHL. Results elsewhere were also in their favour as the race for the play-offs continued.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 14th Jan 2024, 20:30 GMT
Updated 14th Jan 2024, 20:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Flyers went again without defenceman Jonas Emmerdahl and Stephen Desrocher, and dug deep to build a 3-0 lead only to see Blaze tie the game by the end of the second. Brady Norrish’ winner in overtime for a 5-4 victory denied them both points, but there was much to take from this game and an overall two-point weekend.

Flyers have already posted two wins at the Skydome this season, and a third looked a real possibility as they built up a fine three-goal advantage in the opening 24 minutes. Johan Erikkson opened the scoring after five minutes, assisted by Lucas Chiodo and and Casey Gilling.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Flyers killed of two penalties - the second saw defenceman Kevin Wehrs add a ten minute misconduct to us unsportsmanlike minor – and the second period saw Chiodo strike twice to carve out a big 3-0 lead with 24 minutes played.

Most Popular
Lucas Chiodo netted twice for Fife Flyers at Coventry Blaze (Pic: Scott Wiggins)Lucas Chiodo netted twice for Fife Flyers at Coventry Blaze (Pic: Scott Wiggins)
Lucas Chiodo netted twice for Fife Flyers at Coventry Blaze (Pic: Scott Wiggins)

Blaze started to push back, and Kobe Roth opened their account after 26 minutes. The pressure then racked up as Norrish turned home a rebound after a goalmouth scramble for 3-2 and then JD Dudek tied the game with a powerplay strike just minutes later. Blaze thought they’d gone ahead in the final two minutes of the middle period, but it went to a video review and with the technology not working, the referees washed it out.

Flyers rallied again, with Troy Lajeunesse finding the net at 44:18 but Mitch Cook had the English side back on level terms inside four minutes. Blaze pushed for a winner, but the game ended all square and went into overtime. It rook just 52 seconds for Norrish to squeeze the puck past netminder Kevin Lindskoug to claim the extra point.

Related topics:Fife FlyersCoventryEIHL