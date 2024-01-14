Point from OT loss in Coventry pushes Fife Flyers up to ninth in play-off push
Flyers went again without defenceman Jonas Emmerdahl and Stephen Desrocher, and dug deep to build a 3-0 lead only to see Blaze tie the game by the end of the second. Brady Norrish’ winner in overtime for a 5-4 victory denied them both points, but there was much to take from this game and an overall two-point weekend.
Flyers have already posted two wins at the Skydome this season, and a third looked a real possibility as they built up a fine three-goal advantage in the opening 24 minutes. Johan Erikkson opened the scoring after five minutes, assisted by Lucas Chiodo and and Casey Gilling.
Flyers killed of two penalties - the second saw defenceman Kevin Wehrs add a ten minute misconduct to us unsportsmanlike minor – and the second period saw Chiodo strike twice to carve out a big 3-0 lead with 24 minutes played.
Blaze started to push back, and Kobe Roth opened their account after 26 minutes. The pressure then racked up as Norrish turned home a rebound after a goalmouth scramble for 3-2 and then JD Dudek tied the game with a powerplay strike just minutes later. Blaze thought they’d gone ahead in the final two minutes of the middle period, but it went to a video review and with the technology not working, the referees washed it out.
Flyers rallied again, with Troy Lajeunesse finding the net at 44:18 but Mitch Cook had the English side back on level terms inside four minutes. Blaze pushed for a winner, but the game ended all square and went into overtime. It rook just 52 seconds for Norrish to squeeze the puck past netminder Kevin Lindskoug to claim the extra point.