Probe into ‘series of incidents’ in brawl between Kirkcaldy Kestrels and Edinburgh Capitals

Scottish Ice Hockey is to launch a review of a "series of incidents" which occurred between players at an ice hockey match in Edinburgh.

The sporting body said it was aware of a number of incidents which occurred in the match between the Edinburgh Capitals and Kirkcaldy Kestrels on Saturday.

Video footage from the match shared on social media shows an on-ice brawl broke out between players during the game.

A statement from Scottish Ice Hockey (SIH) said it would allow preliminary investigations and disciplinary processes to take place, then would launch its own "serious incident review".

It said: "Scottish Ice Hockey (SIH) is aware of a number of incidents that occurred during and after the Scottish National League (SNL) game between the Edinburgh Capitals and Kirkcaldy Kestrels at Murrayfield Ice Arena over the weekend.

"While we are deeply disappointed by the events that transpired, SIH emphasises the importance of adhering to due process. We urge all parties to avoid jumping to conclusions as investigations progress. It added: "In line with our commitment to fair and transparent governance, SIH will allow the initial investigations and disciplinary processes to be completed before taking further steps. Following the conclusion of these processes, SIH will initiate a Serious Incident Review (SIR) to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the events and any necessary actions. "At this time, SIH will make no further comment on the matter. We remain dedicated to upholding the integrity of the sport and fostering a safe and respectful environment for all involved."

The match, at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Ice Arena, was won by the Edinburgh Capitals 2-1.