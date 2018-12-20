Remembering the famous ‘Burrd’ mascot at Fife Flyers

every Fife Flyers fan will remember The Burrd!

The mascot was a huge part of match night back in the 1980s when the team competed in the old ‘Heineken era’ of the 1980sd – a time still fondly recalled by many supporters.

Despits its name, the club said it was the first insect-based mascot in the UK when it launched in 1985.

Designed by Jane Harrod, costume designer at the Adam Smith Theatre, it would sit behind the opposition goal. Who was inside it was a secret!

The Burrd reacted to events on the ice – it had flashing lights on its helmet for when Flyers scored, and stuck its tongue out at the opposition when they took penalties.

Jack Dryburgh, rink manager, said: “The Burrd is there to support the team, and display all the emotions of the fans, but it won’t be controversial.’’

At the launch were players Dougie Latto, Todd Bidner, Danny Brown, and player-coach Ron Plumb.

