Roster sizes for 2022-23 EIHL season rise after agreement with teams

The game day roster is set to rise by one when the puck drops in September.

The ten teams, including Fife Flyers, will be allowed a maximum of 20 skaters - up to 14 of them imports.

The agreement was reached this week as the first foundations were laid for the new season.

Fife Flyers can operate with a bigger game day roster next season (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

The maximum number of non-homegrown players that can be signed in a single season, excluding injury reserve, remains at 20 - giving clubs no more than six changes.

Last season, the EIHL said the average bench size per team across 329 games, was18.4 skaters.