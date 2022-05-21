Roster sizes for 2022-23 EIHL season rise after agreement with teams

EIHL teams can add one more player to their rosters for the 2022-23 ice hockey season.

By Allan Crow
Saturday, 21st May 2022, 3:32 pm

The game day roster is set to rise by one when the puck drops in September.

The ten teams, including Fife Flyers, will be allowed a maximum of 20 skaters - up to 14 of them imports.

The agreement was reached this week as the first foundations were laid for the new season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Fife Flyers can operate with a bigger game day roster next season (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

Read More

Read More
Breakout: Fife music festival scrapped because of low ticket sales

The maximum number of non-homegrown players that can be signed in a single season, excluding injury reserve, remains at 20 - giving clubs no more than six changes.

Last season, the EIHL said the average bench size per team across 329 games, was18.4 skaters.

That broke down as 5.6 defencemen; 10.8 forwards and 13.1 non-homegrown players

EIHLFife Flyers