Second Fife Flyers import departs to play in Germany next season

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 5th Jun 2024, 21:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Fife Flyers’ forward Johan Erikkson has become the second import to sign up to play in Germany next season.

The Swedish forward has agreed terms with IceFighters Leipzig in the country’s third tier.

The move marks a departure from the UK after two seasons in the EIHL. He started the 2022-23 campaign with Guildford Flames before being released and snapped up by Dundee Stars. Last season he moved across the Tay to join Tom Coolen’s new look team where he generated 40 points across 47 league games.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Erikkson joins defenceman Sean Giles in Germany next season, but the blue liner is playing in the second tier with Eisbären Regensburg

Johan Erikkson is the third import from last season's roster to depart Fife Flyers (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)Johan Erikkson is the third import from last season's roster to depart Fife Flyers (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)
Johan Erikkson is the third import from last season's roster to depart Fife Flyers (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

So far, three players from last season’s roster have found new clubs - Finnish defenceman Aleksi Makela has signed for JKS Jastrzebie in Poland.

Flyers have unveiled half a dozen players for next season with a host of new players heading to Fife Ice Arena in late August.

Related topics:Fife FlyersGermany

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.