Fife Flyers’ forward Johan Erikkson has become the second import to sign up to play in Germany next season.

The Swedish forward has agreed terms with IceFighters Leipzig in the country’s third tier.

The move marks a departure from the UK after two seasons in the EIHL. He started the 2022-23 campaign with Guildford Flames before being released and snapped up by Dundee Stars. Last season he moved across the Tay to join Tom Coolen’s new look team where he generated 40 points across 47 league games.

Erikkson joins defenceman Sean Giles in Germany next season, but the blue liner is playing in the second tier with Eisbären Regensburg

Johan Erikkson is the third import from last season's roster to depart Fife Flyers (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

So far, three players from last season’s roster have found new clubs - Finnish defenceman Aleksi Makela has signed for JKS Jastrzebie in Poland.