Second Fife Flyers import departs to play in Germany next season
The Swedish forward has agreed terms with IceFighters Leipzig in the country’s third tier.
The move marks a departure from the UK after two seasons in the EIHL. He started the 2022-23 campaign with Guildford Flames before being released and snapped up by Dundee Stars. Last season he moved across the Tay to join Tom Coolen’s new look team where he generated 40 points across 47 league games.
Erikkson joins defenceman Sean Giles in Germany next season, but the blue liner is playing in the second tier with Eisbären Regensburg
So far, three players from last season’s roster have found new clubs - Finnish defenceman Aleksi Makela has signed for JKS Jastrzebie in Poland.
Flyers have unveiled half a dozen players for next season with a host of new players heading to Fife Ice Arena in late August.
