Second home-based signing as Fife Flyers start to build new-look team

Fife Flyers have confirmed the return of Scottish skater Ben Brown for the 2025-26 season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Ben Brown can expect a bigger role as he fits into new head coach Jamie Russell’s team building.

He was with the team last season, splitting his time between Dundee Rockets in the SNL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max Birbraer, Flyers’ president and GM, said: hailed him as “a versatile, promising young talent” and added: “We believe he is ready to be given more responsibility and he will become a solid piece of the puzzle.”

Ben Brown returns for the 2025-26 season with Fife Flyers

Brown is the second home-grown plater to be unveiled in a matter of days, joining London born Mason Alderson, who joined from Belfast Giants.

Alderson, who was billed as “talented and hard nosed” is the son of Brian Biddulph, the former Slough Jets player.

Brown is a product of the Dundee Stars’ junior development programme, with the 21-year old icing with Dundee Comets during their SNL Playoff and Scottish Cup winning season. In the 2021/22 season, he made his EIHL debut with the Dundee Stars, coincidentally against Flyers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went on to make 57 league appearances for Stars before heading south to join the Milton Keynes Lighting where he posted 30 points in 66 games.

Ben has also achieved success internationally, winning a bronze medal while playing for GB under 18s and 20s. During the 2023/24 season Ben was also named the top scoring defenceman at the world junior championships.

On his return to Flyers, he said: “I’m really excited to be back. The results didn’t go our way last year but playing for this club was a true honour, and when the opportunity to come back came around it was an easy decision to make.”