Seventh new import forward added to Fife Flyers roster for 2023-24 season
The 25-year old from Gaylord, Michigan, joins the club after a season with Esbjerg Energy in the Danish Superisligaen. He is the latest new addition as head coach Tom Coleen continues with a total rebuild of the club after talking over from Todd Dutiaume and Jeff Hutchins.
All seven forwards are new to the club and UK ice hockey, and that means the door is rapidly closing for any possible returnees. Shawn Cameron, whose season was ended early through serious injury, is rumoured to be a possible addition after completing his rehab back in North America, while Mikael Johannson is another linked with a possible return.
Gilling spent four seasons with Miami University, Ohio, where he was a top three points scorer in 2019-20 and 2020-21 before moving on to University of Minnesota-Duluth for the 2021-22 campaign. Coolen billed him as “a solid two-way former NCAA centre” adding: “He played big minutes for WCHA Champions Minnesota Duluth. Last year was his first year of professional hockey in Denmark. I expect him to contribute both offensively and defensively to Fife Flyers.”
Gilling joins Teemu Pulkkinen, Max Humitz, Lucas Chiodo, Troy Lajeunesse, Kyle Osterberg and Collin Shirley in the team’sa forward lines with p;ossible two more spots to be filled.
Coolen now has to unveil his defence where Brady Pouteau is the only signed blueliner announced so far, and he has hinted there may be some returnees from last season’s team which missed out on the play-offs.