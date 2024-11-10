If Saturday’s overtime loss held out positives for Fife Flyers, Sunday’s road trip to Dundee saw them back to square one with a 5-2 loss - their seventh league defeat in a row.

Stars were 3-0 up by the end of the first period, and that margin was too great for Tom Coolen’s side to claw back. The win pushed Marc Lefebvre’s side up to sixth in the table, but left Flyers at the bottom with just Glasgow Clan for company on the number of points - a mere four from their first 11 outings.

Stars controlled the opening period, scoring their first of the game at 08:44 on a 5-3 powerplay. Alex Tonge utilised the open ice, sniping the puck above the shoulder of Janis Voris to give Stars a 1-0 lead in a crucial league fixture.

They struck again on the powerplay at 13:41 as Flyers were called for too many men. Zach Tsekos skated the puck along the left wing, and fired it towards the net where Brendan Harms was waiting to tip it across the line.

Janis Voris was hooked after 20 minutes as the Fife Flyers netminder was beaten three times by Dundee Stars (Pic: Derek Black)

Patience along the right wing by Jonathan McBean allowed him to find Brett Gravelle, who scored at 15:37. Netminder Janis Voris was hooked at the end of the period, with Shane Owen taking over, and Flyers came in the second period after generating their best scoring chances of the game.

An early two-on-one opportunity where Ryan Foss missed an open net and a breakaway by Phelix Martineau tested Richard Sabol, however the Stars’ netminder stood tall and kept the visitors scoreless. Flyers powerplay came up short again before Stars made it 4-0 with Harms getting his second on ae breakaway.

Michael Cichy did get Fife on the board 3:03 into the final period to give them a hope of getting back into the game, but the goal didn't seem to fire the visitors up as may have been expected.

Phelix Martineau made things interesting when he cut the arrears to just two with 9:10 left in the game, but 55 seconds later Philippe Sanche beat Owen short side to put the Stars back three ahead to seal their fate.