A capacity crowd at the SSE Arena in Belfast saw a six-minute long build-up complete with pyrotechnics.

It preceded the game between Fife Flyers and Belfast Giants, and ramped up the atmosphere before the puck drop.

The game may have been in a midweek slot, but that didn’t deter an estimated 700 fans from making the journey from Fife, and they made themselves heard throughout the game.

The SSE Arena in Belfast was the perfect setting for the Challenge Cup final (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The match ended in a 9-3 defeat - the trophy has been the sole guard of the league’s big arena teams since its inception - but the fans made the most of the occasion and their travels to Belfast.