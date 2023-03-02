Showstopping pre-game as Fife Flyers fans flock to Challenge Cup final in Belfast
Ice hockey’s Challenge Cup final had a showstopping start with a real wow factor.
A capacity crowd at the SSE Arena in Belfast saw a six-minute long build-up complete with pyrotechnics.
It preceded the game between Fife Flyers and Belfast Giants, and ramped up the atmosphere before the puck drop.
The game may have been in a midweek slot, but that didn’t deter an estimated 700 fans from making the journey from Fife, and they made themselves heard throughout the game.
The match ended in a 9-3 defeat - the trophy has been the sole guard of the league’s big arena teams since its inception - but the fans made the most of the occasion and their travels to Belfast.
Watch our video and enjoy the big game pre-show.