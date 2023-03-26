Shut out at Cardiff leaves Fife Flyers’ play-off hopes clinging to the edge

Their chances of grabbing the final qualification spot will now go to the wire where they must win both games, and also hope Glasgow Clan lose their final game on the road at Sheffield.

Flyers headed to Wales more in hope than expectation. They haven’t won in Cardiff since 2018, and their record there across many seasons is poor.

While they held Devils 0-0 in the opening period - a decent start to skate off the bus legs - they lost two early goals in the second as the home side took control.

Jonas Emmerdahl and Josh Brittain drop the gloves (Pic: James Assinder)

Todd Dutiaume, head coach, said: “One of the issues we have had is generating offence. I think since the Challenge Cup final their confidence has been knocked and it has been really hard to get sustained offence from the group.

“We made the decision to go with nin forwards tonight to give it a shot in the arm and lost one in first shift of the game, so we were short straight off the bat.

“We played pretty strong in period one, but got a little loose which is an incredible source of frustration, and are having a hard time staying mentally strong for 60 minutes.”

Devils went into the game with nine straight home wins against Fife under their belt, and when the goals came in the second, they moved quickly to ensure that became ten.

The opening period ended goal-less with a huge save from Shane Owen to deny Jake Coughler in the dying seconds after the Devil skated solo only to see the netminder block his shot at the near post.

Brodie Reid and Josh Waller had goals 56 seconds apart in period two to put the home side firmly in control. - Reid from wide on the left, and Waller a fine solo move dancing through Flyers defence,

It could have been 3-0 after 24 minutes as Devils found the net, but under review it was washed out.

The gloves then came off as Jonas Emmerdahl fought with Josh Brittain, with the Devils player throwing some hefty punches.

Four minutes into the third, Justin Crandall more or less sealed the game tapping home a shot which went through Owen’s pads.