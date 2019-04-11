Silver medal for Beth Scoon and Team GB

Kirkcaldy’s Beth Scoon was part of the Great Britain Women’s Ice Hockey side which scooped silver at the World Championship Division II Group A in Dumfries.

GB beat DPR Korea 2-1 in their final game to record their fourth win at the tournament to finish a point behind gold-medal winners and promoted Slovenia Women.

GB gave five debut caps including 15-year-old Chloe Headland, 16-year-old Lucy Beal and 17-year-old Aimee Headland, who scored two goals in her first tournament, with the squad having an average age of 22.

Beth also scored her first GB goal in the 2-1 win against Australia in the opening group game.

Head coach Cheryl Smith said: “I am not going to lie, we came to the tournament with the aim of gold and we said that publicly.

“It hasn’t gone our way this week but the coaching staff will take many positives from what we have seen.

“The girls can hold their heads up high as they gave everything on the ice and left nothing behind.

“I think the future is very safe hands. We have plenty to be excited about.”