Solitary point from ‘three in three’ leaves Fife Flyers marooned in Challenge Cup

The club suffered losses at the hands of Belfast Giants twice in the three on three series, with an overtime loss to Dundee Stars sandwiched in between between to give them the point for the draw in regular time.

Friday’s 2-0 loss to Giants was followed with a trip to Tayside to play Stars, and the game went to wire.

Flyers led twice only to lose out on penalty shots.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife Flyers v Belfast Giants (Pic: Steve Gunn)

Period one was goalless but it was the Stars who had the better of the chances, just unable to find a way past Shane Owen despite significantly outshooting the Flyers.

Somewhat against the run of play in period two, Fife took the lead. Greg Chase picked up the puck in the neutral zone and drove towards the net before finishing nicely past Adam Morrison at 25:38.

Flyers were dangerous on the break - both Chase and Matt Carter had chanced through 1-on-0 but found Morrison in the way.

Dundee levelled the scores just under ten minutes through Spencer Dorowicz. Seconds later Just 15 seconds later Chase restored Flyers lead, but then an unfortunate bounce let Stars tie things up - Fife's Matt Carter attempted to play the puck out of his zone, but the puck deflected off his own player into the path of Dillon Lawrence who wristed home from the slot.

Neither time found the net in overtime, and they remained tied after four rounds of penalty shots.

In sudden death, Dillon Lawrence beat Owen while Adam Morrison denied Craig Peacock to give Dundee the extra point. And a 3-2 win.

Flyers then made the long journey to Belfast where they were beaten 6-2.

They were 2-0 down at the end of the first period, but replied instantly at the start of the second

Through Jacob Benson.

Giants added two more to hold a formidable 4-1 lead going into the third when Flyers gave back-up goalie Andrew Little a shift.

Their only other goal of the game came from Carson Stadnyk, as Fife remained rooted to the foot of the Challenge Cup table.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.