There was just one second left on the clock with the teams tied at 3-3 when Fife won a face off, and the defenceman fired home. The buzzer sounded before the puck hit the net, and Fife went on to clinch a rare victory in Wales after a penalty shoot out, securing two huge points in their relentless push for the play-offs while key challengers Coventry Blaze and Glasgow Clan both emerged pointless from their weekend matches.

While Makela was denied what would have been his fourth goal of the league campaign, the points made the long journey home that more more enjoyable.

“It was confusing,” he said. “I didn’t hear the buzzer, but knew there was only one second left so I just shot the puck. It was a huge win. We started the game well and in the first period we controlled it. We played to our strengths - and every time we have the courage to do that we have done well.”The Finnish blueliner has become one of the cornerstones of Flyers’ defence, missing just one league game all season in his first season in British hockey - he joined the club after a season in Italy having previously played in his native country, joining a host of new skaters led by coach Tom Coolen.

Aleksi Makela came within a second of netting his fourth goal of the season at the weekend (Pic: Derek Young)

“I didn’t know too much about the league here, but the level of hockey has been a positive surprise, and I have enjoyed it,” he said. “In Finland it is a very defensive, disciplined game - here there are more chances and I like that - it means as a defenceman I can make more plays. Defence is my main job, but I try to create as much as I can for the forwards to pick up.”

With Flyers one of the league’s hottest forms teams, and on a roll with points every weekend, the focus is now turning to securing a top eight spot and a place in the play-offs.